But an earlier target of 2040 has been set for emissions which the council can directly control, such as the energy and utilities used in its properties.

This adds up to just 2.6 per cent of the council’s emissions and 0.03 per cent of emissions across the district.

The targets were approved during a meeting of the full council on Tuesday (November 2) and an action plan will now be prepared.

Solar panels on homes (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

When asked by a member of the public why the council had not copied many other local authorities and set targets of 2030, Stephen Hillier, cabinet member for economic growth & net zero, said the 2040/2050 targets were ‘more responsible’.

He added: “We are proposing to set a more challenging target for emissions in our direct control as we can actively influence the achievement of this target.

“However, it is more difficult to set realistic and achievable targets in respect to the emissions the council cannot directly control.

“In this case, we are heavily reliant on the implementation of national legislation and policy to secure reductions in carbon emissions – for example ensuring our energy supplies are carbon zero.

“Therefore, we consider it responsible to align our target to the national target.”

Work on the net zero carbon programme has been carried out by specialist consultants Ricardo.

The firm worked out how much carbon was being emitted and from where, how feasible it would be to transition to carbon net zero, and by when.

It will now produce a plan laying out the action required to meet the targets.

Green councillors criticised a ‘lack of ambition’ in the targets, with Paul Brown (High Weald) suggesting solar energy generating opportunities on new builds were being held back, while Jenny Edwards (Ardingly and Balcombe) felt they needed to change the culture as well as technology referring to ‘carbon literacy’.