Lancing micro bar seeks to vary premises licence as it looks to extend its seating area

A Lancing taproom and bottle store has applied for a full variation to the premises licence to allow the micro bar to extend its seating area.

Bakkus, in South Street, already has a licence authorising the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises from 12pm to 9.30pm Monday to Sunday.

The application is seeking authority for: "An extension of the licensed area of the venue extending into the rear section of the building to include additional seating for around 32 guests inside and 24 outside with new toilets, stock area, and a small bottle bar."

The application to Adur District Council from Penhill Projects Ltd, run by brother and sister Simon and Victoria Tripp, proposes no changes to timings or amendments to the terms of the licence.

Consultation closes on Monday, September 29. A committee hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 27, at 7pm, if required.

Any person who desires to make objection should set out, in writing, a brief statement of the grounds and email to [email protected] or send to The Licensing Unit, Adur & Worthing Councils, Town Hall, Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1HA.

