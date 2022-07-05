Lancing restaurant told to 'tone down' parking signs

Euro Car Parks applied for permission to put up 13 new signs to tackle problem parking at Miller & Carter, at 43 Manor Road.

Signs warn motorists that the car park is for diners only, is camera controlled, and that they could face fines of up to £85 if they don’t validate parking with the restaurant.

The company submitted a planning application in March but instead of waiting for permission from Adur District Council, it put 15 signs up anyway.

Design of parking signs

ADC’s Planning Committee deferred a decision so the restaurant can make signage that is more in keeping with the North Lancing conservation area.

Committee members agreed the signs are needed but branded them ‘excessive’.

Vice-chair Joe Pannell (Con, Widewater) said they ‘don’t compliment the conservation area at all’.

Carol O’Neal (Lab, Eastbrook) said: “I’m concerned this is retrospective and people put up signs without permission.”

Officers had recommended approval for up to ten signs, reduced in height.

But the plans attracted a number of objections, including from the Adur Conservation Advisory Group and Lancing Parish Council.

Carson Albury, who represents Mash Barn, said: “The corporate decision was brought in to make the car park for Miller & Carter use only, which I agree with.

“Immediately after the request was made – with no regard for the conservation area or the residents or planning permission – 15 signs were put up.

“Up to four months ago, the car park was open to anyone, in particular picking up and dropping off for North Lancing Primary School.

“The car park would be absolutely full to the detriment of the the patrons, and also it would block others from leaving.

“At the beginning, signage was certainly necessary. However, excess signage with no regard to the conservation area is not acceptable.”

Mitchells & Butlers, which owns and runs Miller & Carter, and Euro Car Parks have been contacted for comment.