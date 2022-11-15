Parking signs at a Lancing restaurant have attracted objections from residents who say they are ‘ugly’ and should never have been put up in a conservation area.

Euro Car Parks applied for planning permission to put parking signs outside the Miller and Carter restaurant, at 43 Manor Road.

The restaurant is in the North Lancing conservation area and Adur District Council’s planning committee unanimously refused the application last Monday (November 7).

The 15 signs were put up without planning permission in an attempt to deter problem parking at the venue.

Miller and Carter steakhouse

Advertisement Hide Ad

They warn motorists that they could face fines of up to £85 if they don’t validate their parking inside the restaurant.

West Sussex County Council previously approved a traffic regulation order and banned waiting in the area.

Double yellow lines were painted on both sides of Manor Road between the junctions with First Avenue and Mill Road.

Planners had considered the application in July but deferred a decision, instead telling Euro Car Parks to ‘tone down’ the signs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company agreed to reduce the 15 existing signs to 10; to paint some black where they face the street; and to reduce the height by one metre.

But this was not enough to satisfy the planning committee or local residents.

Carson Albury, chair of the North Lancing Community Association, said the proposed changes were ‘not good enough’.

“They are ugly, metallic signs with no regard for the area,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that Euro Car Parks believe that reducing the height of some of the signs and painting them black on the back is a sufficient design change is hard to grasp, quite frankly.”

Adur District Conservation Advisory Group and Lancing Parish Council also objected.

Around 10 local residents commented on the planning application.

One resident expressed anger that the signs had been put up without permission, despite their own planning application being turned down due to conservation area restrictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a previous statement, a Euro Car Parks spokesperson said the company would ‘work with the planners’ and ‘abide by any decisions they make’.