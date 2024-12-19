Three large beech trees need to be felled next to a Sussex recreation ground.

This is for public safety reasons, according to Brighton and Hove City Council.

"Sadly, three large beech trees need to be felled next to Patcham Place recreation ground to prevent the risk of them falling onto the busy road,” a council statement read.

"Structural weaknesses, recent storm damage and exposure to high winds mean they risk falling and causing serious injury, damage to cars and disruption to the busy A23.”

The city council – which is set to begin work this Friday (December 20) – is ‘currently exploring options for replacing the trees’.

Councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for sports and recreation, said: “While’s it’s sad that these beautiful trees need to be removed, the reality is that they have significant structural defects and given their size and location next to the busiest road in the city, we cannot keep them and maintain a reasonable level of safety for those using the road.”

The council said the work to remove and clear the trees is ‘expected to be finished on Christmas Eve’.

A spokesperson added: “To keep people safe and ensure the work can be done as quickly as possible, pedestrians will be diverted around the work site. The A23 will remain open.

“Wildlife checks will be done both before and during the work to minimise any disturbance however, the council needs to prioritise public safety.”