‘Large scale protest’ planned in Lewes against ‘cancelling’ May 2025 County Council elections in East Sussex
The ‘large scale protest’ is against the ‘cancelling’ of the May 2025 County Council elections in East Sussex.
The event is set to start at 9.30am on Thursday, January 9, outside County Hall in St Anne’s Crescent, Lewes.
The greens said that county, borough and district councillors and concerned residents will be among the protestors.
The protest is timed to start before the 10am extraordinary full council meeting, called by Green Party opposition councillors. People can sign up to attend the event at actionnetwork.org/events/escc-extraordinary-meeting-9-jan. The page encourages protestors to bring placards and props saying RIP Democracy or dress as mourners.
The protest comes after the government published a White Paper outlining plans to devolve powers and reorganise local government. Sussex World reported that East Sussex County Council proposed a new unitary authority, alongside working with Brighton and Hove City Council and West Sussex County Council to create a Mayoral Combined Authority. They have requested permission to delay elections in May 2025, with a proposed Mayoral election in 2026 and unitary elections in 2027.
