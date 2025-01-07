‘Large scale protest’ planned in Lewes against ‘cancelling’ May 2025 County Council elections in East Sussex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Green Party has announced that more than 50 protestors are expected to arrive at East Sussex County Council this week.

The ‘large scale protest’ is against the ‘cancelling’ of the May 2025 County Council elections in East Sussex.

The event is set to start at 9.30am on Thursday, January 9, outside County Hall in St Anne’s Crescent, Lewes.

The greens said that county, borough and district councillors and concerned residents will be among the protestors.

Lewes Green Party has announced that more than 50 protestors are expected at a protest at East Sussex County Council on Thursday, January 9. Photo: Google Street View

The protest is timed to start before the 10am extraordinary full council meeting, called by Green Party opposition councillors. People can sign up to attend the event at actionnetwork.org/events/escc-extraordinary-meeting-9-jan. The page encourages protestors to bring placards and props saying RIP Democracy or dress as mourners.