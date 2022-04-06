Lawful development certificate submitted for Rogate car boot sale

A lawful development certificate for use of land in Rogate for a car boot sale has been submitted to the South Downs National Park Authority. SUS-220604-153202001

The car boot sale has been running in the field adjacent to Flying Barn in Rogate since 2005.

The application comes after 2019 when the applicant came into contact with planning enforcement about the use of the land.

The sale currently runs from 7am to 1pm on Saturday’s and attracts about 50 selling cars on avaerage across the year.

The site is also home to two portaloos and is currently accessable from the main road of the A27 via an adjacent lay-by.