Lawful Development of Selsey caravan site submitted

Lawful development plans for a caravan site at Seal Bay Resort have been submitted.

By Sam Pole
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:44 am
The lawful development would seen the use of land change to allow the siting of 388 caravans at Seal Bay Resort.

Development on the land had previously been permitted for the use of the land as a commercial camping and caravan site used for the siting of; caravans, motorhomes, campervans and tents for short term holidays and associated recreational use as part of the wider caravan site.

To view the full application visit Chichester District Council’s planning portal using the reference: 22/01025/PLD

