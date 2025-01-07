Leader of Eastbourne Borough Coucil: County council wrong to 'postpone elections'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local government reorganisation may not be top of mind for most residents this year, but it’s a pressing issue for leaders of local councils across the UK. The government recently published a White Paper outlining their plans to devolve powers and reorganise local government. Their vision includes creating new unitary and strategic authorities across the country, ideally with a regional Mayor, and abolishing district and borough councils.

East Sussex County Council has responded by proposing a new unitary authority, alongside working with Brighton and Hove City Council and West Sussex County Council to create a Mayoral Combined Authority. They’ve requested permission to delay elections in May 2025, with a proposed Mayoral election in 2026 and unitary elections in 2027.

While I’ve long supported the need for reform, especially around finances, I do not believe it’s right to postpone elections to pursue this re-organisation.

Without proper consultation with residents, any change will lack legitimacy.

Councillor Stephen Holt

Importantly, the government's proposals do not offer additional funding for new unitary councils or address key challenges such as adult and children's social services or the housing crisis. In fact, the county council already faces a £55 million financial gap next year, with a budget focused only on core services.

For me, whilst I appreciate that a unitary authority may provide more efficient services and is less confusing, I am concerned that without proper protections this may be a way of reducing non-discretionary services.

For example, would a new unitary authority based out of the town understand the importance of tourism to our area? Would they protect the bandstand? What would plans be for the downland estate?

These are not insurmountable challenges, but they require proper planning and consultation. That’s why I’m supporting calls from other local leaders and MPs for elections to take place in May 2025, allowing residents to have their first say on the future of local government.