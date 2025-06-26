Lewes District Council announces loan to help low income residents access banking

Lewes District Council (LDC) said cabinet members have approved a scheme to support local people on a low income or those who struggle to access conventional banking services.

The council said services will be operated by Wave Community Bank, a not-for-profit co-operative, which aims to provide ethical and affordable financial services to East Sussex residents.

LDC Leader Councillor Zoe Nicholson said: “This is a pivotal step in our ongoing efforts to empower all our residents, especially those facing financial hardship. Through this scheme, we are directly enabling access to crucial financial products and advice that can genuinely transform lives and build financial resilience within our district.”

The council explained that Cabinet members agreed a loan of up to £100,000 to Wave Community Bank to implement the scheme. They said Wave Community Bank is a trading name of East Sussex Credit Union Ltd and is regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), and savings are guaranteed by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

The Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson

The scheme offers low-interest loans, savings accounts and financial advice to people affected by financial exclusion. LDC said the loan has been provided for an initial term of five years with an optional five-year extension and underscores the council’s commitment to its community wealth building agenda.

Councillor Nicholson said: “This investment aligns perfectly with our community wealth building priority, ensuring that financial power works for local people and places. It's about re-investing our resources locally for the maximum benefit of our residents.”

The council said credit unions are self-help co-operatives where members pool savings to provide each other with credit at a low interest rate.