Lewes District Council confirms ‘game-changing funding’ for community projects

Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced that Cabinet councillors have approved a ‘major boost’ for local organisations and facilities.

LDC said nearly £483,000 has been awarded through the latest round of Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding.

The council said this money will support a range of projects to enhance accessibility, improve community spaces and promote wellbeing across the district.

Councillor Laurence O’Connor, Cabinet Member for Planning and Infrastructure, said: “This game-changing funding reflects our deep commitment to supporting the spaces and organisations that bring our communities together. These projects will have a lasting impact, from helping families access better facilities to enabling local groups to thrive. It’s a real privilege to help make them happen.”

£126,960 has been allocated to Wave Leisure in Peacehaven. Photo: Google Street View

LDC said Newhaven Cricket Club will receive £131,500 for renovations to improve facilities and accessibility. The Hillcrest Centre in Newhaven has been awarded £150,000 for extensive upgrades, including heating replacement, new toilets, new kitchen facilities and refurbished community rooms. The sum of £126,960 has been allocated to Wave Leisure in Peacehaven for the installation of soft play equipment for younger children.

The council explained that, among the allocations, ‘smaller but equally impactful grants’ have been awarded to support accessibility improvements at village halls, new equipment for community groups and infrastructure enhancements for local sports clubs.

The CIL is a planning charge that lets local authorities invest in infrastructure to support growth and improve quality of life for residents. To find out more, and to apply, visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/community-infrastructure-levy-cil.