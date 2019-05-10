Lewes District Council Conservatives select new leader

Conservatives at Lewes District Council have selected a new leader.

Former Tory leader of the council Andy Smith lost his East Saltdean and Telscombe Cliffs seat at last week’s election.

Isabelle Linington, who represents Chailey, Barcombe and Hamsey, confirmed she has been selected as the Conservative group’s new leader.

As the Conservatives are the largest party on the council, but do not have a majority, this means in all likelihood she will become the next leader of the council.

A new council leader is due to be officially elected at a meeting on Monday May 20.