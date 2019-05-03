Lewes District Council election results: live updates

Lewes District Council election results are due to be announced today (May 3).

All seats are up for election at the authority which is currently controlled by the Tories who have the most seats but not an overall majority.

PLUMPTON, STREET, EAST CHILTINGTON AND ST JOHN WITHOUT LIB DEM HOLD: Robert Banks, Lib Dem: 617. Stephen Morris, Con: 215. Brenden Carroll, Green: 79. Frank Forman, Lab: 27.

WIVELSFIELD TORY HOLD: Conservative Nancy Bikson 367, Lib Dem Iantha Kirkup 167, Green Patti Broome 112.

The count is being held at the Amex Stadium in Falmer.

Currently the Conservatives have 20 councillors, the Lib Dems nine, three Greens and nine independents.