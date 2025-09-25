Lewes District Council fully endorses ‘One East Sussex’ unitary authority plan

Lewes District Council (LDC) has announced that cabinet councillors have approved a ‘landmark proposal’ to create a single unitary council for East Sussex.

The council said the decision was made on Thursday, September 25, which allows the proposal to be submitted before the Friday, September 26, deadline.

This is the deadline for all Sussex councils under the government’s Devolution Priority Programme.

LDC leader Zoe Nicholson said: “The impetus for local government reorganisation was placed upon us by central government and not of our own choosing, but nevertheless we have taken this duty very seriously and worked extremely hard to ensure that the proposal we put forward is the most responsible choice for and with residents.”

The Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson

The council said the ‘One East Sussex’ document is the result of collaborative work by all East Sussex councils. It aims to create ‘a governance structure fit for the 21st century’. LDC said the document recommends replacing the six existing councils with a single unitary council. The six councils in East Sussex are: Eastbourne Borough Council, Lewes District Council, East Sussex County Council, Hastings Borough Council, Rother District Council, and Wealden District Council.

The aim would be to have a shadow authority elected in May 2027 to manage the transition with a new council fully operational from April 2028.

Councillor Nicholson said: “This is a pivotal moment for the future of our local services. Evidence clearly shows that the ‘One East Sussex’ model is the most robust and financially sound option, delivering best value for taxpayers compared to any other scenario considered. The One East Sussex proposal puts the best interest of local people at its heart and has been shaped by extensive public engagement, taking in the responses of 14,000 residents who overwhelmingly told us they were against any changes to the East Sussex boundary.”

LDC said the proposal sets out ‘a shared vision to deliver high-quality, integrated public services, improve financial resilience, and strengthen local voices’. The council said the plan is also expected to achieve better value for money through economies of scale, reducing duplication, and freeing up funding for frontline services.

The ‘One East Sussex’ proposal considered and rejected alternative options, which included a two-unitary model and a boundary expansion by Brighton & Hove City Council. LDC said these options were deemed less effective and financially unviable. Councillor Nicholson said: “With today’s decision to support One East Sussex, we are building on the strong collaboration that has led to this unified proposal and will continue to listen to our communities as we move forward. Crucially, this proposal ensures that all communities within Lewes district remain firmly within the East Sussex boundary.”

LDC confirmed that the same proposal is being considered by all other East Sussex district and borough councils and East Sussex County Council.