Lewes District Council invites community to have their say on animal welfare protections: consultation to last seven weeks
Individuals, businesses and community groups are invited to share their views at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/Animal-Welfare-Licensing-Consultation where the full draft policy can be reviewed.
LDC said the consultation was launched on Monday, September 1, and will run until 5pm on Monday, October 20.
Councillor Christine Robinson, cabinet member for Community Wellbeing, said: “This new policy framework is crucial for safeguarding all animals within our district. We are focused on ensuring a high level of animal welfare, and this consultation is an opportunity for our residents and businesses to help us develop a policy that aligns with our shared values. We strongly encourage everyone to get involved and share their perspectives.”
LDC said the draft policy outlines the ways in which the council plans to fulfil its responsibilities under animal welfare regulations. The council said the draft also sets out the criteria that will be used to decide whether a new applicant or existing licence holder is suitable to receive a licence or to have it renewed.
LDC explained that the proposed framework is designed to make sure the highest welfare standards are upheld. This includes providing animals with a suitable environment and diet, the ability for them to exhibit normal behaviour patterns and to be protected from pain, suffering, injury and disease.