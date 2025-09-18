Lewes District Council invites people to ‘crucial’ meeting that finalises new unitary authority proposal

The Leader of Lewes District Council (LDC) is asking people to attend a ‘crucial’ meeting about local government reorganisation.

LDC said the meeting will start at 2.30pm on Thursday, September 25, at The Marine Workshops in Newhaven.

Cabinet councillors will discuss and decide whether to approve a recommendation for a ‘One East Sussex’ unitary authority to submit to the government.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of LDC, said: “This is a crucial moment for the future of our local services and identity of the communities in which we live, so I encourage people to come along and hear what is set to be a very important discussion.”

The council said the proposal recommends replacing East Sussex’s six existing councils – Lewes District Council, Eastbourne Borough Council, East Sussex County Council, Hastings Borough Council, Rother District Council, and Wealden District Council – with a single unitary council starting in April 2028. LDC said a shadow authority would be elected in May 2027 to manage the transition.

The council added that this is in response to the government’s Devolution Priority Programme, which requires Sussex councils to submit proposals for a single tier of local government by September 26.

An LDC spokesperson said: “The ‘One East Sussex’ proposal was informed by extensive public engagement, which received more than 14,000 responses from residents. A county-wide survey gathered over 5,600 responses, while a separate consultation conducted by Lewes District Council and East Sussex County Council regarding a proposed boundary change with Brighton & Hove City Council received 7,472 responses. The overwhelming majority of these respondents (86 per cent) opposed any changes to the current East Sussex boundary.”

Councillor Nicholson said: “The response from residents has been fantastic and their voices will be pivotal to our discussion, ensuring that we put forward a proposal that has the best interests of local people at its heart.”

People can view the Cabinet meeting online at democracy.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk.