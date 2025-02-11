Lewes District Council leader determined to support residents in ‘greatest need’ during ‘extremely challenging year’

The Leader of Lewes District Council said she is determined to continue support for the district’s most vulnerable residents, saying the cost-of-living crisis is ‘ever present’.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson spoke following a meeting on Thursday, February 6, where Cabinet met to discuss the 2025/2026 council budget.

They also met to discuss limiting the council tax increase to 13p a week. The council said the 2.99 per cent increase for 2025/26 means an extra £6.82 a year for a Band D property.

Councillor Nicholson said: “It is vital we continue to fund support for residents in the greatest need. The cost-of-living crisis remains ever present in local communities and we will always do whatever we can to help. Any suggestion that the crisis is behind us is simply not true, many families continue to struggle terribly with everyday living costs.”

The Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson

The council said its has taken various measures to address the impact of the cost-of-living crisis, including the adoption of a Council Tax Reduction Scheme. They said this has given financial assistance to around 3,500 of the most disadvantaged working-age residents. The council added that it has allowed around 2,000 of those experiencing the greatest hardship to not pay any council tax.

The latest issue of council magazine DN will be delivered soon and will let people know where they can get support. Lewes District Council said it has also agreed almost £250,000 in community grants for 20 local charities and projects supporting local causes.

Councillor Nicholson said: “This has been another extremely challenging year financially for councils across the country due to a combination of factors including inflation, increased demands on services, high energy costs, issues caused by the war in Ukraine and a lack of financial support from government. However, through prudent management, identifying efficiencies, and making savings, we have balanced the books and continue to invest in priority areas such as delivering high quality services, building affordable homes, tackling the climate and nature emergencies, creating sustainable community wealth and supporting local people through hard times.”

Lewes District Council said it receives 10 per cent of the council tax bill, while East Sussex County Council receives 71 per cent. The remaining 19 per cent is split between the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner, East Sussex Fire Authority, and town and parish councils. The council said the annual increase proposed by East Sussex County Council for its share of council tax is 4.99 per cent, which equates to an increase of £1.70 a week for a Band D bill or £88.74 a year.

The Cabinet recommendation from February 6 will be decided at the next Full Council meeting.