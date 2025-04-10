Lewes District Council leader responds to Donald Trump’s ‘tariff chaos’ and highlights support for businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Leader of Lewes District Council has responded to the ‘tariff chaos’ caused by US president Donald Trump and highlighted support options for businesses in the region.

Following Mr Trump’s global tariff hike – and his subsequent pause in higher tarrifs – stock markets have been gripped by uncertainty.

Councillor Nicholson said: “I’m yet to hear or read a single economist in the media who has anything positive to say about Donald Trump’s tariff chaos. While it’s easy to think this is all thousands of miles away and the UK has got off lightly, the truth is that the shockwaves are felt everywhere, including in Lewes district – many local businesses, key local employers, – will be significantly impacted.

“One measure of several that I’m keen for businesses to access if needed, is the option of making their business rate payments over twelve months rather than ten.”

The Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson

The council explained that changes to business rates were introduced this year at a national level by the government. One important change is the adjustment to the Retail, Hospitality, and Leisure Relief scheme, which was announced by the chancellor in the Autumn Budget. The council said this scheme has been extended for another year, with the level of relief available to eligible businesses reducing from 75 per cent to 40 per cent from April 1, 2025. They said that for businesses with a rateable value of £51,000 or more, the standard multiplier used to calculate the rates liability has increased from 54.6p to 55.5p, which is set by the government each year.

Councillor Nicholson said: “These are difficult and uncertain times, and many government policy changes are not helping at all. However, whether extending the terms of payments or challenging a rateable value, it’s essential we highlight these options and how businesses can access them.”

If a business thinks its rateable value is too high, it could request a review through the Valuation Office Agency’s (VOA) Check/Challenge process. Visit www.gov.uk/guidance/check-and-challenge-your-business-rates-valuation-step-by-step to find out more. To arrange spreading payments over 12 months, email [email protected].