Lewes District Council praises ‘pioneering’ Southern Water Panel report outlining water improvement recommendations

Lewes District Council has announced that a panel set up to monitor Southern Water has published a ‘pioneering’ report.

The Lewes District Council’s Southern Water Panel report outlines a series of recommendations to improve water quality across the district and country.

The council said this is the culmination of a comprehensive review of the water industry, which included meetings with stakeholders including Southern Water, the Environment Agency, Natural England, Ouse and Adur Rivers Trust, the National Farmers’ Union, Environmental Law Foundation and local campaign groups.

Councillor Paul Keene, chair of the Southern Water Panel, said: “This report is a pioneering piece of work for a local authority, and we are now calling on the government to take action to address the serious problems that we have identified.”

People can read the full report at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/water.

The panel was established in July 2023 to oversee Southern Water’s progress in dealing with wastewater discharge into Lewes District’s rivers and seas.

Councillor Keene said: “We have engaged with a wide range of stakeholders to develop a far-reaching set of recommendations that we believe will make a real difference to the water quality in our district.”

The panel also heard from Richard Murphy, professor of accounting at Sheffield University Management School, who spoke about his work on alternative sustainable financial models for delivering and maintaining water networks and water as a utility.

Lewes District Council said the report recommends to Full Council that council leader of Lewes District Council writes to government. The recommendations include:

A call for the government to bring water companies, including Southern Water, back into public ownership.

A request for the government to provide adequate funding to upgrade sewerage infrastructure.

A demand that the water industry regulator, Ofwat, be replaced with a fit for purpose regulator that prioritises the public interest and health and wellbeing over company profits.

A request that the Environment Agency be given sufficient resources to monitor and regulate water companies effectively.

A call for the introduction of a new environmental impact rating for water companies.

A demand that the government reviews and revises the current permitting regime for sewage treatment works.

A call for the government to invest in research into new technologies to treat and regulate emerging pollutants such as Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), pharmaceuticals, and microplastics.

A demand that the monitoring regime for both coastal and inland bathing areas be improved.

A call for the introduction of measures to ensure transparent and ethical management of water companies.

The report urges stronger requirements in the planning system to reduce water consumption. It also calls for Southern Water to engage fully with requests from Lewes District Council for information on the possible cumulative impact on sewage discharges of proposed major developments.

Councillor Emily O'Brien, the council’s Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “Lewes District Council has made a public commitment to doing all we can to address the scandal of poor water quality, including holding water companies and their regulators to account.”