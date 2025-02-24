Lewes District Council praises ‘valuable’ partnership with tenants who have become ‘key consultees’ on housing services

Lewes District Councillors have thanked a group of tenant representatives for their ‘insightful and helpful’ contributions on delivering council housing services across the district.

The council said the Tenants of Lewes District (TOLD) have become a key consultee on the maintenance of local homes and for guiding investment decisions in the housing stock.

Councillors discussed housing finances at the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, February 6.

Known as the Housing Revenue Account, the council said this underpins its role as landlord for 3,235 rented and 279 leasehold homes.

The Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “The insightful and helpful feedback we receive from TOLD allows us to accelerate our investment decisions by more quickly identifying areas that we should target. We have formed an excellent partnership, and I thank them all for their continued support and involvement in this key service area.”

The council said TOLD has provided insight into resident priorities and highlighted funding opportunities for special projects in the future. The council added it would work with TOLD to undertake a review of Housing Revenue Account reserves during 2025/26, which includes ways to enhance priority repair provisions. They said workshops are planned to explore the council’s major works programme and longer-term financing too.

Councillor Mark Slater, Cabinet Member for Tenants and those in housing need, said: “I’m really pleased that working closely with TOLD has been such a success. Our housing services need to be shaped by the people who use them. If you're tenant of Lewes District Council with a bit of time on your hands, I'd really encourage you to get involved in your tenants' association. You can make a real difference.”