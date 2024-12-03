Lewes District Council secures 17 new homes on site of former Peacehaven pub
The council said work on Chalk View Villas is set to be complete in March 2025 and includes one and two-bedroom flats.
The council has been finalising the remaining work that is needed since it acquired the unfinished development earlier this year.
Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to secure these new homes. I have spoken many times about my pride in the progress we are making to increase our council housing stock, but equally, I am frustrated knowing how much more we could do if the government gave us the means to make the sort of difference that residents now and generations still to come will benefit from.”
The council said it has completed and developed ‘a pipeline of over 250 council properties’ since 2019, with more social housing projects ‘in the pipeline’. They added that less than 25 per cent of local authorities have built any council housing in the past ten years.
Councillor Laurence O’Connor, Cabinet Member for Planning, said: “While the housing crisis remains as daunting as ever, find some solace that at Lewes District Council we are increasing the numbers of council homes, whether by developing them ourselves or acquiring high quality developments like Chalk View Villas.”