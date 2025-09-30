Lewes District Councillors commit to ‘real living wage’ for staff and community wealth building

Lewes District Council (LDC) said Cabinet members have welcomed the ‘dynamic steps’ being taken to put fairness, inclusion and prosperity at the heart of its agenda.

LDC announced it has ‘made significant progress in reshaping how wealth is retained’ in the district since making a commitment to community wealth building and the creation of a fairer, more inclusive local economy.

The council said key developments include: the formation of a cross-sector community wealth building working group, increased collaboration with businesses and other organisations, and the integration of wealth building principles into planning and regeneration strategies.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “Community wealth building is about making sure economies work for everyone, and councils have a key role to play in achieving that objective. This work is much more than just a policy, it’s a shift in mindset, so that the council’s spending decisions are shaped by ownership and opportunity, as well as achieving best value.

The Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson

“From supporting local procurement to encouraging inclusive employment practices, the approach is helping to keep money circulating within the district and supporting businesses that share our vision.”

The council highlighted one of its ‘standout achievements’, which is work to align procurement practices with community wealth building values. LDC said this means the council prioritises local suppliers and social enterprises. As a result, the council said its spending with local suppliers in Sussex is 64 per cent of its total spend. It has more than doubled over the past five years, from £11 million in 2020-21 to £24 million in 2024-25.

LDC added that fair employment is a ‘key pillar’ of community wealth building because it raises wages and standards of living for those working in the region.

Councillor Nicholson said: “We are going to apply to the Living Wage Foundation for accreditation, not only for the benefit of our staff, but also to reinforce our advocacy role in encouraging other local employers to also pay the Real Living Wage to their employees. Ultimately, this is about shifting power, creating good jobs, and making sure our council pound delivers maximum public benefit in the district.”