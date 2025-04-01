Lewes District Councilors welcome Community Safety Partnership achievements
Cabinet members were updated recently on the 2024/25 activities of the Eastbourne and Lewes Community Safety Partnership (CSP).
The council said this comprises representatives from police, fire service, councils, the probation service and others.
Councillor Christine Robinson, Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing, said: “It is vital that people feel safe and secure where they live and work, and the partnership plays a crucial role in making that a reality in Lewes district. We welcome the partnership’s work to deliver initiatives that prevent crime and anti-social behaviour, and the positive impact this has on our communities.”
The council listed the key activities undertaken by the partnership over the past 12 months. These include:
Addressing local concerns about the rise in shoplifting across the district, by funding the implementation of the Disc reporting systems.
Providing funding to cover the cost of 16 referrals to local mediation services.
Funding Safety in Action workshops in local schools, delivered by East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.
Supporting activities to reduce knife crime, including Sussex Police’s Operation Safety.
Directly funding a new young women’s advocacy and campaigning group to provide a safe, empowering space for young women to make their voices heard in response to concerns about sexual harassment and gender-based violence.
Working with the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and Sussex Police to support local residents wishing to set up community Speedwatch groups.
The council said the Eastbourne and Lewes CSP is funded through an annual grant awarded by the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner. This year, CSP funding was ‘topped up’ by an additional grant funded directly by Lewes District Council. The council said this has been used to fund more than 1,500 places for local young people at sports activity schemes, drama workshops and beach cleaning sessions.