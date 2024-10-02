Lewes District Council’s principles for quality social housing ‘set in stone’
The council announced that the New Homes Principles have been developed in partnership with the Tenants of Lewes District (TOLD).
These principles will apply to all new homes directly built by the council, reflecting both industry standards and best practice.
Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “The New Homes Principles set in stone our commitment to build better and in the right locations, placing great emphasis on sustainability and climate resilience, high construction standards and low running costs.”
The principles focus on five areas: creating communities and homes that residents need; building quality, healthy homes; maximising social value in housing development; reducing environmental impact and making homes more affordable; and optimising location, sustainable transport, and connectivity.
The council said it has completed and developed a pipeline of more than 250 council properties since 2019, with more social housing projects ‘in the pipeline’.
Councillor Nicholson said: “Good council homes should be in the DNA of every decision maker in local and central government. For me, it is therefore a source of immense pride to see the high-quality homes we have built over the last five years welcome local families from the council’s housing register.”
Councillor Nicholson added: “For the sake of the thousands of people on housing registers across the UK, including Lewes district, I hope that the new government is serious about arresting the shameful decline in social housing and giving councils the means to deliver the much-needed change that is long overdue.”
