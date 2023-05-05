Lewes District local election results 2023 - LIVE: the results as they are announced
We’re bringing you all the results from the Lewes District Council local elections live as they come in today (May 5), refresh this page to check for updates.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 5th May 2023, 11:24 BST
More than 100 district authorities across England are holding whole council elections this year, with all councillors standing to be elected for four years.
Lewes District Council is one of these authorities and will have 41 council seats being contested.
Around a quarter of local councils have already declared their results, with the Conservative Party suffering some heavy losses up and down the country.