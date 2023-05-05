Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
6 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
18 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Lewes District local election results 2023 - LIVE: the results as they are announced

We’re bringing you all the results from the Lewes District Council local elections live as they come in today (May 5), refresh this page to check for updates.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 5th May 2023, 11:24 BST
More than 100 district authorities across England are holding whole council elections this year, with all councillors standing to be elected for four years.More than 100 district authorities across England are holding whole council elections this year, with all councillors standing to be elected for four years.
More than 100 district authorities across England are holding whole council elections this year, with all councillors standing to be elected for four years.

More than 100 district authorities across England are holding whole council elections this year, with all councillors standing to be elected for four years.

Lewes District Council is one of these authorities and will have 41 council seats being contested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Around a quarter of local councils have already declared their results, with the Conservative Party suffering some heavy losses up and down the country.

Related topics:EnglandConservative Party