Lewes District Council is inviting residents to give their views on home improvements that could either save money on energy bills or help the environment.

The council has launched a survey at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/home-energy-survey and said responses will help develop solutions for residents or make recommendations to government.

Homeowners are asked about their home energy and heating set ups, their views on different technologies and solutions to make their home greener or most cost-effective, and what factors help them choose tradespeople or plan home improvements.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, Cabinet Member for Climate, Nature and Food Systems, said: “We understand that many residents are keen to reduce their energy bills and contribute to a greener future, but navigating the options can be daunting. This survey is a crucial step in understanding the specific needs of our community, allowing us to develop targeted support and advocate for effective solutions. We encourage all owner-occupiers in Lewes district to participate and help shape our future energy strategy.”

The survey, for residents who are owner-occupiers, will stay open until 5pm on Monday, March 31. The council said it aims to host a separate survey to focus on home improvements for people who rent in the private sector and landlords.

The council has now updated its Climate and Nature Strategy and Action Plan, which shows the ongoing efforts and plans towards 2030 carbon reduction targets and to improve the environment in partnership with communities. The council revealed that so far it has achieved a reduction of 41 per cent in carbon emissions and 17.6 per cent in greenhouse gas emissions.