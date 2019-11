The prospective parliamentary candidates for Lewes have officially been announced.

The following people have been nominated to stand for the Lewes constituency as part of the 2019 General Election.

They are:

• Maria Caulfield (Conservatives)

• Kate Chappell (Labour)

• Oli Henman (Lib Dems)

• Johnny Denis (Green Party)

• Paul Cragg (Independent)

The deadline to register to vote in the General Election is Tuesday, November 26.

Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.