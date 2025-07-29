Lewes Lib Dems raise concerns about proposed waste collection changes: ‘genuine public consultation’ needed, says group

The Lewes Liberal Democrats District Group is raising concerns about Lewes District Council’s (LDC) proposed changes to waste collections.

LDC announced recently that cabinet members had agreed proposals to change how waste collections are managed from November to increase the amount of household waste being recycled and composted.

The council said it would move to alternate weekly collections, where refuse (black sack waste) is collected one week and dry recycling the next.

In response, the Lib Dems are highlighting ‘several critical issues’ and calling for ‘genuine public consultation’.

Councillor Stephen Gauntlett, Liberal Democrat Group Leader, said: “At the recent full council meeting, I asked the Leader for clarity on this significant change. I asked her to detail what she expects the outcome of this ‘engagement exercise’ to be and whether the results will genuinely be shared with the public and taken into account. Crucially, I also called for a bureaucracy-free way for residents adversely affected by these changes to apply for additional bin collections. We need real answers, not just a tick-box exercise.”

The Lib Dems said they acknowledge the positive steps towards improving recycling, as well as the increasing take-up of food waste services, but question the ‘practicality and fairness’ of the new proposals.

They are concerned about potential waste accumulation, saying there is ‘significant worry’ about how households, particularly those with larger families, will manage increased waste over two weeks. They are also worried about ‘potentially negative impacts’ for households that generate non-infectious personal waste, which include homes with carers, people with disabilities, older people, women, pet owners, and families with children in nappies. The Lib Dems said they want ‘clear and accessible solutions’ for these groups.

The Lib Dems also said LDC’s public engagement is framed around understanding ‘barriers or issues arising from moving to AWC’ and ‘mitigations’, rather than asking residents if they support the change. The Lib Dems want to know residents’ concerns will be listened to and acted upon.

The group is also concerned that the process of requesting additional bins for specific needs may not be straightforward enough for adversely affected residents. They said all residents, including people who cannot contact LDC electronically, should have a simple ‘point of access’ to communicate their needs.

Newhaven North District councillor Corina Watts said: “While the Council might see this as a ‘standard’ approach, it simply won't work the same across my ward in Newhaven North. Many of our homes, particularly older properties and flats, have limited space for storing waste for two weeks. This two-tier system will create real problems for many residents, and there is a question of fairness, and what residents with reduced services will get in return for their council tax.”

LDC has previously said households can share their feedback on the proposals through a survey at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/AWC.

LDC explained that the government has set a recycling rate target of 55 per cent for households, rising to 65 per cent by 2035. Lewes district’s current recycling rate (including food waste) is 41 per cent. The council said alternate weekly collections will increase the amount of household dry recycling and food waste collected. LDC also said this approach is already in place in most authorities across the country, and in all neighbouring districts and boroughs in East Sussex.