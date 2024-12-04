Lewes Lib Dems urge County Council to protect ‘vital social care facility’ in Lewes after proposed closure sparks concern

Kevin West, Lib Dem Town Councillor for Lewes Priory, is among those urging East Sussex County Council to protect The Phoenix Centre

Lewes Liberal Democrats are urging East Sussex County Council to protect a ‘vital social care facility’ in Lewes.

In October, the Sussex Express reported that The Phoenix Centre may be closed as East Sussex County Council looks to make savings.

The centre offers day care to adults living with dementia, strokes and other age related health conditions.

ESCC said it was running a consultation about possibly closing the centre, which was set to end on November 28.

Lewes Lib Dems said Lewes MP James MacCleary and town councillor Kevin West (Lewes Priory) sent in responses to this and urged residents to respond too.

Mr MacCleary said: “The Phoenix Centre is a lifeline for so many people in our community. It offers critical services to older adults, including those living with dementia, Parkinson’s, and the after-effects of strokes. Closing this facility would have devastating consequences for clients and their families. The stories I’ve heard from residents make it abundantly clear just how vital this centre is. I understand the council is in a difficult financial position but I hope they listen to the huge value this service offers and reverse course.”

The Lib Dems said his submission outlined the ‘severe social, emotional, and financial impacts’ of the proposed closure, saying many clients would face increased isolation, ‘rapid deterioration in health’ and barriers to accessing alternative care because of transport challenges.

ESCC has clarified that no decision has been made yet and said this would be for the Full Council to decide when they set the budget in February 2025.

Councillor West also submitted a petition at www.leweslibdems.org.uk/phoenix asking ESCC to reject proposals to close the centre and to withdraw the consultation.

He said: “This campaign shows how much our community values the Phoenix Centre. The response has been overwhelming. It’s clear that closing this facility would be a step backwards in supporting vulnerable residents. We will continue to stand up for the Phoenix Centre and make sure the council knows how vital it is to Lewes.”

The County Council previously said it is facing a financial gap of £55 million next year and must find savings, adding that they have a legal responsibility to set a balanced budget.

Leader of East Sussex County Council Keith Glazier said: “We have some extremely difficult choices to make, and we are having to carefully consider every possible option to address the significant shortfall we face next year. We have saved more than £140 million over the past decade, but with further reductions in funding, demand for services rising and an increase in costs – including an almost doubling of costs to provide children’s social care in just three years – we cannot continue to deliver services in the way we have been.”

He said ESCC are ‘urgently pressing’ Government and local MPs for ‘a fairer and more sustainable deal for East Sussex’ that recognises the county’s ‘unique challenges’.

Councillor Glazier said: “We know that the services we are talking about offer support to vulnerable people and it is vital that councillors have all the information they need to make difficult decisions when setting the budget for 2025/26, and that includes fully understanding the impact that any savings will have.”

He added: “It’s important to stress that we will continue to help everyone entitled to support under the Care Act, which is a legal duty for all councils.”