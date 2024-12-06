Lewes District Council is encouraging residents across the district to take part in the latest stage of consultation on its Local Plan.

Cabinet councillors agreed on Thursday, December 5, that a first phase of consultation will run from January 6 to February 28.

The council said this phase would look at detailed policies for the plan area and consider sites within towns and ‘a limited number’ of villages. The second phase will take place later in 2025 and look at more rural areas, with some re-evaluation of areas considered in phase one.

Leader of Lewes District Council Zoe Nicholson said: “My deep misgivings about the government’s proposed new housing targets are well known and I will continue to lobby Angela Rayner for a pause and much-needed rethink. Her current plan simply won’t work. It represents a fast and loose charter for developers to dig up our district wherever they like, instead of giving us the resources to build good quality council homes in the right locations.

“It is also why we need more residents than ever to join us in having their say and creating a clear and united voice that I hope the Deputy Prime Minister will listen to. So far over 50,000 comments have been fed into the analysis and assessments carried out by our planning team, which is terrific, but those local views must keep coming in.”

Local plans set out where future development of new homes and locations for business growth will take place, as well as local policy requirements.

Residents can take part in the consultation in different ways. There will be an online webinar early in the New Year and a in-person drop-in events in late January. Lewes District Council said these are being organised with some Town and Parish Councils. The online consultation portal will include a summary and glossary, and the full documents for people to comment on. People can request paper copies from the council offices too.

Councillor Laurence O’Connor, Cabinet Member for Planning, said: “These arbitrary government housing targets are just the latest in a long line of obstacles to achieving a real solution to the affordable housing crisis. We need the Deputy Prime Minister to work with us, not against us or we face the prospect of green spaces disappearing forever from towns like Peacehaven and Telscombe – areas which are already being pressured from every side.

“During this first phase of consultation in January and February the scope will include potential sites in towns, while the second phase will look at the more rural locations. We need to make sure we gather all the evidence carefully on why we can't meet the government's targets. Our district is constrained by the coast and the South Downs National Park, so we must continue to press the case for this to recognised.”

The District Council is running a short survey before the consultation to find out about people’s understanding of what a Local Plan is. It will stay open until 5pm on Tuesday, December 31, and gives respondents the opportunity to join the council’s Local Plan mailing list. Visit www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/Lewes-Local-Plan.