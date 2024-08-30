Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two cabinet councillors from Lewes District Council are urging the government to allow LDC to go ahead with the Local Plan.

They said national planning reforms would delay the plan’s progress and have ‘very negative repercussions’.

Council leader Zoe Nicholson and cabinet member for Planning and Infrastructure, Laurence O’Connor wrote to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities & Local Government, Angela Rayner MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They also urge the district’s town and parish councils to send their own letters, calling for the government to let LDC move forward with the next steps of the Local Plan as scheduled.

Two cabinet councillors from Lewes District Council are urging the government to allow LDC to go ahead with the Local Plan, saying national planning reforms would delay the plan's progress

Councillor Nicholson said: “These reforms mean we would have to redo much of our completed work and find even more sites for housing, in complete contradiction to what local people have told us they want during our successful Local Plan consultations, which have engaged tens of thousands in our community. We have heard loud and clear that people have had enough of the massive housing growth in our district over the past 10 years, and at a time when the UK is recognised as the most nature depleted country in Europe, it is crucial that we protect our green spaces from unwanted development.

“The geography and demographic of our district means finding extra housing sites is extremely challenging, but we have worked incredibly hard on our Local Plan to ensure the right homes are built in the right places and all that work must not now be undone.”

Lewes District Council said it has been designated in respect of planning applications for major developments so councillors say delays to the Local Plan would increase the prospect of unplanned developments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor O’Connor said: “While we welcome new draft guidance on brownfield first developments and government support for homes for those most in need, these wider reforms have very negative repercussions and couldn’t have come at a worse point, causing delays and leaving us more open to speculative development from greedy developers. We are preparing to share the outcome of our latest Local Plan consultation document and changing the goal posts so far along the process is unfair to all those in the community who have engaged with it already.”