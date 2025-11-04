Lewes MP criticises ‘tone deaf decision’ by Government not to reverse ‘family farm tax’

The MP for Lewes has criticised the Government’s decision not to reverse the ‘family farm tax’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James MacCleary, the Lib Dem MP for Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and Polegate, said the Government is ‘refusing’ to listen to farmers, after reports that the Chancellor does not plan to amend or repeal the Family Farm Tax in the November Budget.

The MP said he has supported the rural community in his campaign to reverse this tax since it was first introduced in 2024. He recently met with local farmers and landowners Plumpton College to discuss the challenges faced by the rural economy. The MP believes the policy could lead to ‘a lost generation of farmers’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr MacCleary said: “This tone deaf decision is a kick in the teeth for British farmers in the Lewes constituency who are the backbone of our rural community. It is foolish for the Government to continue with this tax that is causing immense damage to farmers, food production and environmental stewardship. This is a missed opportunity from the Chancellor to use the Budget to show her support and finally protect family farms after one of the worst harvests on record.

“As your Liberal Democrat MP, I will continue to lead the charge against this unfair tax hike, to protect family farms across the Lewes constituency who are being taken for granted.”