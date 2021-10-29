Lewes MP explains reasons for voting against Lords amendment on reducing sewage discharges

Sussex sea

An amendment from the Lords to the Environment Bill aiming to place new legal requirements on utility companies was defeated in the Commons last Wednesday (October 20).

However after a huge backlash, six days later the government said it would make a further amendment to the bill that will see a duty enshrined in law to ensure water companies secure a progressive reduction in the adverse impacts of discharges from storm overflows.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield was among those to oppose the Lords amendment last week, but after the subsequent government announcement said she was ‘really pleased that we will see a legal reduction in sewage discharges’.

She wrote on Facebook: “We could not accept the Lords amendment but a Government amendment has worked up realistic timings in law, to end sewage discharges into rivers and seas.

“During wet weather, storm overflows release diluted wastewater into rivers, preventing a combination of sewage and rain from overloading the sewers and backing up into homes and businesses. As climate change has led to greater rainfall, and water infrastructure has not kept pace with population growth, their use has increased in recent years.

“Significant penalties have already been handed out to water companies discharging unacceptable amounts of sewage into our rivers. Earlier this year, Southern Water received a record-breaking £90m fine, while Thames Water was handed £4m and £2.3million fines for separate incidents.

“The Government will hold underperforming companies to account, and is already taking direct action to deliver progressive reductions in the harm caused by storm overflows through measures in the Environment Bill, including: a new duty directly on water companies to produce comprehensive statutory Drainage and Sewerage Management Plans, setting out how they will manage and develop their drainage and sewerage system over a 25-year planning horizon, including how storm overflows will be addressed through these plans.”

Earlier she had hit out at what she felt was the spreading of ‘lies and misinformation’ and suggested those responsible should ‘hang their heads in shame’.

She described how contrary to what had been reported elsewhere ‘none of us voted to discharge sewage into the sea’ and they had voted on a bill that would ‘reduce sewage entering our rivers and seas and will drastically improve water quality’.

She, adding: “Don’t ask why MPs get death threats if you have been part of this today.”

This comes less than a fortnight since Conservative MP Sir David Amess was killed at his constituency surgery.

Green district councillor Zoe Nicholson said: “Disappointing our local MP voted against banning sewage discharge into rivers when our own local rivers are so affected.

“Doubly disappointing to see the recent dreadful attack against democracy used to argue that this issue shouldn’t be raised.”

The Lib Dems also criticised Ms Caulfield and other MPs for voting down the Lords’ amendment.

County councillor Carolyn Lambert described the move as ‘astonishing hypocrisy on the part of the Conservative government who claim that they care about the environment’.

She added: “With COP26 coming up shortly, it is difficult to see how anyone can continue to claim that the Conservatives have the first understanding of environmental issues.”

While Wealden Nus Ghani also opposed the amendment last week, Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman, who represents Heathfield, voted for it.

Speaking after the Government rethink, Mr Merriman said: “I am delighted that we will now have a tough set of reduction measures, enforced with a legal duty to action. For too long, waterways and our seas have had sewage discharged into them and our homes and streets experience sewage overflow.

“It’s a diabolical situation and it’s not a solution to the more frequent heavy rainfall we have recently been experiencing.”

Southern Water has welcomed the Government’s amendment saying it is in line with the company’s commitment to dramatically reduce pollution incidents and the use of storm overflows.

A storm release happens when, in order to protect people’s homes and businesses, schools and hospitals from flooding, water is released through a combined sewer overflow (CSO). This usually occurs during periods of heavy rainfall and around 95 per cent of these releases are rainwater.

Ian McAulay, Southern Water’s CEO, said: “We welcome the strengthening of the Environment Bill, and we are proceeding immediately with action and investment. We are already acting now to cut pollution incidents by 80 per cent over the next four years and we believe we can achieve a similar reduction in storm releases by 2030.

“All 83 of our bathing waters meet strict European standards, a challenge which 20 years ago seemed impossible, but was delivered. Now we want to take the next steps which is why we are investing over £2 billion on improving our wastewater network. This investment is on track and is already making a tangible difference in communities across our region.

“Another visible and public example of our commitment to tackle this problem is our industry leading Beachbuoy app. This provides near real-time information on releases of stormwater and is part of our drive to be as transparent as possible. This initiative will make it easy for everyone to hold us to account in reducing storm overflows and we are confident our customers will see a real improvement as our investment programme begins take effect.

“In order to go faster and further we are already looking at innovative solutions to reduce storm releases while ensuring value for money. We think it is achievable with the right partnerships and collaboration underpinned by policy. The first of these proposals, all incorporating nature based approaches, will be published for consultation in the next few weeks