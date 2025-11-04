Lewes MP hails ‘breakthrough victory’ on improving standards for military family homes

The MP for Lewes has welcomed a ‘breakthrough victory’ to bring military family homes up to the Decent Homes Standard in law.

Lib Dem James MacCleary said the decision follows years of campaigning by families and the party.

The Lib Dems recently announced that the change had been secured after the Government conceded to their party’s amendment to the Renters’ Rights Bill.

They said the change will, for the first time, require the Ministry of Defence to assess Service Family Accommodation every year and report on whether it meets the Decent Homes Standard. The party said this will create a ‘clear statutory mechanism’ for identifying and addressing shortcomings.

Mr MacCleary, who is the Lib Dem Defence Spokesperson and MP for Lewes, Newhaven, Seaford and Polegate, said: “I’m proud that the Liberal Democrats have successfully changed the law so our service families will finally have homes that are decent, warm, and safe to live in. Those who serve our country deserve better than mould, damp, and cold homes. This change will help ensure they and their families can live with dignity and security.

“I’m proud to have supported my colleagues in achieving this crucial reform, and I’ll keep pushing for better housing standards throughout the country.”

The Lib Dems said the Government initially rejected their amendment but conceded after ‘sustained campaigning’ by them in Parliament. The party said their research has shown that more 400 families had to apply for emergency repairs over VE Day in 2025, and said some service families were living in ‘damp, mouldy, and even rat-infested homes’.