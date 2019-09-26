Lewes MP hits out after car tyres are damaged for the second time

MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield
MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield

MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield has revealed that her car's tyres have been damaged with nails and screws.

In a post on social media, the Conservative MP claimed that 'no one cares', despite it being the 'second time' her car has been hit by vandals.

The Twitter post read: "Last week I had my car tyres damaged with nails and screws for the second time.

"No one cares because I’m a leaver and apparently deserve it.

"Abuse of MPs and death threats were happening long before yesterday."

Have you read?: Four-carriage trains during rush hour ‘outrageous’ says Lewes MP

Delays on A27 near Drusillas Park due to debris on road

Crowborough parents accused of killing eight-week-old baby daughter plead not guilty