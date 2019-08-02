Lewes MP invites Secretary of State to try local sparkling wine

Maria Caulfield MP has praised award winning local sparkling wine in the Lewes constituency in the House of Commons – and invited the Secretary of State to come and try some for herself.

During the new Secretary of State for Environment Food and Rural Affairs’ first question time in the House of Commons Maria Caulfield invited her to come to Lewes to try some of the high quality local sparkling wine.

She also asked what is being done to promote English sparkling wine across the country and the rest of the world.

Ms Caulfield said to the Secretary of State, “Can I warmly welcome the Secretary of State to her role and just let her know that in my constituency in Lewes we have some of the best vineyards in the country producing award winning English sparkling wine at places like Breaky Bottom, Ridgeview, and Rathfinny.

“Can I ask her what steps she will be taking to promote English sparkling wine at home and abroad, and invite her to visit one of the vineyards to taste it for herself?”

The new Secretary of State, Theresa Villiers, replied, “I would be delighted to take up the invitation to do a little bit tasting of the fantastic wines to which she has referred to.

“Of course the ‘Great’ campaign has a strong focus on the brilliant high quality food we produce in this country and in June this year English sparkling wine was promoted at various events in Japan and the campaign plans to return there in September and October.

“In August and September we are supporting Wine GB at events in the United States.”

Ms Caulfield said after, “Our local vineyards in Lewes are some of the best in the country and I really hope that the Secretary of State will be able to visit the area soon so that she can see the fantastic work that goes into these award winning English sparkling wine.

“It was good to hear the work that the Government are doing to promote British food and drink across the world and I hope that our brilliant local produces will see the benefit of this work.”