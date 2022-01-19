Lewes MP Maria Caulfield should call on Boris to resign says Lib Dem rival

James MacCleary

Ms Caulfield released a statement on 17 January saying she 'appreciated the depth of anger on this issue' but stopped short of calling for Boris Johnson to resign.

Now in an open letter to the MP, James MacCleary, Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Spokesperson for the constituency, writes: “You claim to 'fully appreciate the depth of anger on this issue' but are not prepared to condemn the Prime Minister’s actions or support calls for him to resign as for example your Conservative colleague Tim Loughton, the MP for East Worthing and Shoreham has.

"The only way to show that you really have any regard whatsoever for those residents who have contacted me with personal stories of loss and sacrifice while your government colleagues broke the rules is to call for the Prime Minister’s resignation immediately.

"You have said you believe the “spirit of the rules” has been broken, in which case it is clear that either the Prime Minister should resign or you should step down from a government that behaves in a way you have described as “unacceptable”.

"As a practising nurse, I am astonished that you are not apparently prepared to condemn the reckless actions of this Prime Minister who is not only flouting his own rules but putting other people's health at risk."

In the letter he asks the MP to answer three questions:

1. Did you or any of your staff attend the 20th May 2020 party or any other parties that took

place at Downing Street during the Covid-19 lockdowns?

2. With many of your party colleagues submitting letters demanding a leadership contest, will you

support me in calling for the Prime Minister to resign?

3. Will you apologise to your constituents who feel betrayed by you and your government

colleagues over this issue?