Lewes MP meets Roads Minister to press for A259 improvements as controversial plan for Newhaven bus lane is dropped

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 12:22 BST

The MP for Lewes has met with the Roads Minister to press for improvements to the A259.

MP James MacCleary asked MP Lilian Greenwood for investment on the road in Newhaven and Seaford.

He also welcomed the recent news that East Sussex County Council has dropped controversial plans for an eastbound bus lane in Newhaven, which would have run across the entrance to Sainsbury’s.

This newspaper reported in December 2024 that proposals to improve bus services in the town had been heavily criticised by councillors.

Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood with Lewes MP James MacClearyRoads Minister Lilian Greenwood with Lewes MP James MacCleary
Mr MacCleary, said: “My thanks to the Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood MP, for taking the time to listen to my concerns about the growing traffic crisis in Newhaven. It is the first time that the issue has been raised in the House of Commons and I wanted to make clear to her how severe the problem has become for residents, businesses and visitors.

“The County Council has submitted a business case to government for a series of improvements along the A259 including central Newhaven, the notorious Bishopstone Road junction, and also in Seaford. I have pressed strongly for this to be included in the forthcoming government spending review and will keep up the pressure on it.”

Mr MacCleary urged the Minister to fund in full the package of A259 improvements, which were submitted after a study of the road. He highlighted daily delays for residents and businesses, as well as air quality, and emphasised that Newhaven’s ‘transport challenges’ should stay on the government’s agenda.

East Sussex County Council has now confirmed it is removing the proposed eastbound bus lane near The Drove roundabout from its Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP) following objections from MacCleary and local Lib Dem councillors.

The MP said he welcomes the County Council’s ‘common sense decision’ to scrap the proposed eastbound bus lane. He said: “It was clearly going to make Newhaven’s congestion problems worse, not better, and I’m glad the council has listened to me and other residents who spoke out strongly against it.”

He said the rest of the council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan is proceeding as planned. Denton Corner, for example, will be reconfigured and there will be an additional lane for a bus lane westbound on The Drove.

Newhaven Councillor Lesley Boniface (Lib Dem) said: “I’m relieved that the County Council has seen sense and dropped the eastbound bus lane. Local Councillors, residents and businesses made their views very clear from the inception of the BSIP project: we need solutions, not schemes that risk making things worse. The focus now must be on improvements that genuinely ease congestion, support local buses, and improve the lives of Newhaven residents. We’ll continue to push hard until meaningful action is delivered.”

