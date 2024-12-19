Lewes MP says Government has ‘betrayed’ WASPI women by refusing compensation to those hit by pension changes

Lewes MP James MacCleary has said the Government has ‘betrayed’ women born in the 1950s who are affected by changes to the state pension age.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz Kendall, Labour’s Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, confirmed on Tuesday, December 17, that no compensation would be given to Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPIs) even though a Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman recommended in March that thousands of women should be compensated between £1,000 to £2,950 each.

The Parliamentary Ombudsman said the Department for Work and Pensions had failed to provide proper information to 1950s women about delays to their State Pension age, saying the women involved suffered injustice as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lib Dem Mr MacCleary said: “This decision is an insult to the women who have faced years of financial insecurity because of successive governments’ failures. The Ombudsman’s report was clear: these women deserve fair and flat-rate compensation. I have supported our local WASPI campaigners every step of the way and I promise to keep up the campaign in Parliament to hold this Government to account and push for the justice these women deserve.”

Lewes MP James MacCleary and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey meeting WASPI campaigners on Seaford Beach. Photo: Roz Bassford

WASPIs argue that insufficient communication of the pension age increase has left many women who were born in the 1950s with insufficient funds for retirement.

Mr MacCleary had written directly to the minister and urged the Government to adopt the Ombudsman’s recommendations. He has also worked closely with local WASPI groups and taken part in events with campaigners, like a meeting on Seaford Beach with Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.

The Lewes MP said: “The Liberal Democrats have stood with WASPI women from the very start, and we will not let this fight go. It is time for the Government to do the right thing and deliver compensation to the women who were so badly let down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Brett, Seaford South District councillor and WASPI campaigner, said: “I’m angry and sad at this announcement. It feels like a complete betrayal of the women who have suffered for years because of government mishandling. This decision disregards the pain and hardship these women have endured, and we will not stop fighting for the justice they deserve.”

Lewes Area WASPI co-ordinator Janet Blackman said: “We are extremely disappointed and angry that the Govt has decided that WASPI women are not entitled to compensation. We will be examining the Minister’s statement carefully before we decide on our next steps.”