Lewes MP says he will hold government’s ‘feet to the fire’ on Sussex NHS funding in budget response

Lewes MP James MacCleary (Lib Dem) reacted to the budget announcement this week by saying that additional NHS funding must lead to ‘tangible improvements’ in health services for residents in Sussex.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves presented her Autumn Budget on Wednesday, October 30.

Afterwards, James MacCleary MP said he would particularly like to see increased access to GP and NHS dentist appointments in the area and said he would ‘hold the government’s feet to the fire’ regarding their NHS promises.

Lewes MP James MacCleary

He said: “Once again, the ongoing crisis in social care has been sidelined in this budget. It’s vital that we initiate cross-party discussions to tackle this pressing issue immediately. It has huge impacts for people waiting for care and major knock on effects for the NHS. I’m pleased that the 72 Lib Dem MPs and their constituents call for NHS investment have been recognised, but we need to ensure that the harm inflicted on local health services is properly addressed. I will hold the new government’s feet to the fire on the NHS to ensure the government delivers on healthcare promises.

“Our communities in Sussex urgently require substantial funding for local health facilities, particularly serving Seaford, Polegate and Willingdon. Everyone deserves timely access to a GP or dentist, and I will continue to push for this, alongside securing vital funding for Eastbourne Hospital.

“The significant hike of a rise on the bus fare cap from £2-£3 was clearly the wrong way to raise funds, as it will hit public transport users hard in a cost-of-living crisis. Local councils play a crucial role in our communities, but after 14 years of Conservative neglect, they are struggling to remain functional. It’s time for the Government to step up and provide the support needed to rescue our councils before essential services fall apart. The Government must urgently outline a comprehensive plan to address the funding crisis threatening vital services—from adult and child social care to deteriorating infrastructure and community resources like the Phoenix Centre, which is now at risk in Lewes.”