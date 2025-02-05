Lewes MP to raise concerns at Prime Minister's Questions

Lewes MP James MacCleary is raising the issue of housing and essential adaptations to council housing to the Prime Minister at Prime Minister’s Questions this Wednesday 5th February 2025.

James MacCleary MP has received multiple complaints from disabled residents, and residents with disabled children, about essential adaptations to their council houses.

The cost of adaptations to council housing falls on local councils, who frequently lack the money to facilitate these adaptations. As a result, residents will be left in a house that does not meet their accessibility means. Small adaptations that cost less than £1000, such as installing a grab rail or concrete steps, are often free. However, those who require more serious adaptations are left having to navigate a complicated application system in hope of receiving funding.

James MacCleary has had several residents writing in from his constituency with many residents in council housing saying that it does not meet their needs. As a result, James MacCleary will ask the Prime Minister on Wednesday to meet with him to discuss how to equip councils with the tools they need to fix this nationwide crisis.

James is set to ask: “I know the Prime Minister will share my deep concern that families in my constituency – particularly those with disabled children – face agonising waits for essential adaptations to council housing. In my inbox I have cases where delays have left people unable to use a bathroom or even access a kitchen to make a cup of tea.

Will the Prime Minister meet with me to discuss how we can ensure councils have the funds that they urgently need to build and retrofit homes to ensure that all children have the start to life they deserve?”