Lewes MP welcomes additional trains to Cooksbridge

MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield has welcomed news that Cooksbridge will be receiving additional rail services.

After ten years of campaigning, the Cooksbridge Area Rail Action Group announced that Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) had agreed to increase the number of stopping trains at the village station.

Mrs Caulfield said: “I’d like to congratulate Cooksbridge Area Rail Action Group for all of their hard work in highlighting the local need for these services and securing them.

“This is excellent news for Cooksbridge and local residents who will soon be able to enjoy more frequent rail services.”

From Monday, December 16, there will be an hourly service Monday to Saturday in both directions, with greater frequency at peak times.

In parliament during Transport Questions, Mrs Caulfield said: “One of the best ways to decarbonise roads is to improve rail services, so will the minister join me in congratulating Cooksbridge Area Rail Action Group, which has managed to secure an hourly rail service mid-week and, for the first time in years, on a Saturday, which will move more passengers in Lewes off the roads and on to the railways?”

In response, transport minister MP Michael Ellis said “I very much congratulate my hon. Friend and her group for their work in this area. It will only serve to assist her constituents, residents of the local area and any visitors.”

