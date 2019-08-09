Lewes shoppers and businesses sign petition over parking hike

More than 1,750 Lewes shoppers and business owners have signed a petition over parking charges.

The petition objects a proposal by East Sussex County Council to double parking charges in the High Street.

From left: John Lamb, mayor of Lewes, councillor Janet Baah, Simon Bailey of East Sussex County Council, Clare Crouch, president of Lewes Chamber of Commerce and councillor Stephen Catlin

It was delivered by councillors and Lewes Chamber of Commerce last Thursday (August 8), to Simon Bailey, democratic services officer at the council, which is holding a public consultation over plans to increase the cost of parking.

“This increase is really bad news for hard-pressed businesses who are already facing rent increases and online competition,” said Lib Dem town councillor Janet Baah.

“The higher cost of parking will deter people from visiting traders in the centre of Lewes.

“We urge the county council to keep charges as they are.”

Under the proposals a 15-minute stay would double from 50p to £1, while the cost of two hours’ parking would go up from £4 to £7.80.

“Higher parking costs will keep cars out of Lewes, which may be good for the environment,” said independent councillor Stephen Catlin told the Express.

Clare Crouch, president of the Lewes Chamber of Commerce, added: “Parking charges impact on how long visitors remain in Lewes (or even visit) and, consequently, how much they spend whilst here.”

