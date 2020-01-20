Lib Dems critical of present democratic system but completely ignore it by opting to revoke Brexit

Oli Henman, losing Liberal Democratic candidate at the General Election, criticises the democratic system we have in our country (Opinion, January 10).

He criticises the lack of proportional representation while ignoring that, when the Lib Dems in Government asked the people in the 2011 Referendum whether they would prefer such a system, two thirds voted decisively against.

As the recent election demonstrates, first-past-the-post in the UK usually produces a strong government and coalitions or minority governments can be weak. Perhaps he might reflect on the current chaotic situation in Spain or the six months it took Belgium to form a government a few years ago. Of course the Lib Dems have form when it comes to ignoring democracy because Mr Henman stood on a platform to ignore the democratic result of the 2016 Referendum and revoke Brexit.

Michael Staples

Grove Road

Seaford