Lib Dems didn’t realise there was no appetite to ‘Get Brexit Undone’

For Mr Oli Henman to claim serious concern about the ‘rise of an anti-democratic force’ in this country is devoid of any credibility!

His party, the Liberal Democrats, campaigned unilaterally in the local and national elections to revoke Article 50.

This was the single most undemocratic proposition by any major party.

A stance admitted in hindsight by Mr Henman’s ex-leader Jo Swinson as a major mistake, a lesson Mr Henman himself apparently has yet to learn.

There is nothing new in reality denial, but one wonders what majority it would take to get Mr Henman to realise the election triumph for Brexit is already so powerful it places the result beyond contesting.

The vast majority of us who voted for it can now look forward with optimism and leave the die-hard retainers like Mr Henman to their self-flagellating and nit-picking desperation.

Try as they may they simply cannot now Get Brexit Undone.

In the past I did vote for Lib Dem MP Mr Norman Baker who I felt worked tirelessly for his constituency which was ultimately recognised with a ministerial position.

However, Maria Caulfield appears to sincerely care for the community and during her tenure has campaigned passionately on various important issues she believed would benefit all the people she represents.

I am delighted she has deservedly been re-elected.

Glenn Lyons

Dallas Lane

Barcombe

Lewes