Lib Dems’ general election candidate is ‘ambitious’ for Mid Sussex

Alison Bennett, the Lib Dems' general election candidate for Mid Sussex

The Conservatives secured a majority back in December 2019, with the next national vote having to be called within five years.

Ahead of a general election, whenever it might be called, Alison Bennett has been selected by the Lib Dems to stand in Mid Sussex.

She is a district councillor for Hustpierpoint and Downs and is leader of the Lib Dem group at Mid Sussex.

Ms Bennett also stood as a general election candidate for Arundel and South Downs in 2019, increasing her party’s vote share by 13.3 per cent and finishing second behind Conservative Andrew Griffith.

She said: “I am ambitious for Mid Sussex. It is a wonderful place to live, but there is so much scope to make it even better, by ensuring we have thriving high streets, decent housing that is genuinely affordable, and by looking after unique landscapes.”

She lists recent successes as forcing the Conservatives to rethink ‘unworkable’ proposals for the district plan review, bringing in fixed penalty notices for flytippers, fundraising to support the Red Cross’ work with refugees and leading the South East Lib Dems’ opposition to expansion at Gatwick Airport.

After a successful career in business, Ms Bennett moved to Mid Sussex in 2012 to raise her family.

She joined the Lib Dems in 2015 and four years later caused an upset when she was elected in what had historically been considered a ‘safe’ Conservative area.

She added: “Mid Sussex is no longer a ‘safe’ area for the Conservatives. I joined the Liberal Democrats when all 54 seats on Mid Sussex District Council were held by the Conservatives.

“Seven years later, the Conservatives are now just four seats away from losing control of the council. If the Boundary Commission for England’s proposals go ahead, then the parliamentary seat becomes a real target for the Liberal Democrats. With more and more people demanding change, Mid Sussex is a part of the ‘blue wall’ that I intend to turn yellow.”

The commission’s current proposals would see Mid Sussex gain Hassocks, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common but lose East Grinstead.

The constituency is currently represented by Mims Davies, who was first elected in 2019 succeeding long-time MP Sir Nicholas Soames.

She is the government’s employment minister and previously represented Eastleigh in Hampshire.