Lib Dems keep Midhurst after by election

By Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
It was a good night for the Liberal Democrats after the party held on to its county and district seats in Midhurst.

Yvonne Gravely will step into Kate O’Kelly’s shoes at County Hall after holding off a challenge from Conservative candidate Tom Crofts to take the county council seat.

And Dominic Merritt will take over at Chichester District Council.

The results were:

Ballot boxBallot box
Ballot box

West Sussex County Council – Midhurst

Yvonne Gravely (Lib Dem) – 1,349 (40% of the vote)

Tom Crofts (Con) – 1,119 (33%)

Adam Kirby (Reform UK) – 662 (20%)

Adrian Morris (Green) – 155 (5%)

Juliette Reynolds (Lab) – 73 (2%)

Andrew Emerson (Patria) – 7 (2%)

The turnout was 38.2%. Six ballot papers were rejected.

Chichester District Council – Midhurst

Dominic Merritt (Lib Dem) – 924

Danielle Dunfield-Prayero (Con) – 712

Adam Kirby (Reform UK) – 451

Philip Maber (Green) – 105

Juliette Reynolds (Lab) – 47

Andrew Emerson (Patria) – 7

The turnout was 39.2%. Three ballot papers were rejected.

Related topics:Lib DemsMidhurstChichester District CouncilWest Sussex County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice