Lib Dems keep Midhurst after by election
Yvonne Gravely will step into Kate O’Kelly’s shoes at County Hall after holding off a challenge from Conservative candidate Tom Crofts to take the county council seat.
And Dominic Merritt will take over at Chichester District Council.
The results were:
West Sussex County Council – Midhurst
Yvonne Gravely (Lib Dem) – 1,349 (40% of the vote)
Tom Crofts (Con) – 1,119 (33%)
Adam Kirby (Reform UK) – 662 (20%)
Adrian Morris (Green) – 155 (5%)
Juliette Reynolds (Lab) – 73 (2%)
Andrew Emerson (Patria) – 7 (2%)
The turnout was 38.2%. Six ballot papers were rejected.
Chichester District Council – Midhurst
Dominic Merritt (Lib Dem) – 924
Danielle Dunfield-Prayero (Con) – 712
Adam Kirby (Reform UK) – 451
Philip Maber (Green) – 105
Juliette Reynolds (Lab) – 47
Andrew Emerson (Patria) – 7
The turnout was 39.2%. Three ballot papers were rejected.
