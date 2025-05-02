Lib Dems keep Midhurst after by election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It was a good night for the Liberal Democrats after the party held on to its county and district seats in Midhurst.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yvonne Gravely will step into Kate O’Kelly’s shoes at County Hall after holding off a challenge from Conservative candidate Tom Crofts to take the county council seat.

And Dominic Merritt will take over at Chichester District Council.

The results were:

Ballot box

West Sussex County Council – Midhurst

Yvonne Gravely (Lib Dem) – 1,349 (40% of the vote)

Tom Crofts (Con) – 1,119 (33%)

Adam Kirby (Reform UK) – 662 (20%)

Adrian Morris (Green) – 155 (5%)

Juliette Reynolds (Lab) – 73 (2%)

Andrew Emerson (Patria) – 7 (2%)

The turnout was 38.2%. Six ballot papers were rejected.

Chichester District Council – Midhurst

Dominic Merritt (Lib Dem) – 924

Danielle Dunfield-Prayero (Con) – 712

Adam Kirby (Reform UK) – 451

Philip Maber (Green) – 105

Juliette Reynolds (Lab) – 47

Andrew Emerson (Patria) – 7

The turnout was 39.2%. Three ballot papers were rejected.