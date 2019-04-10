Lib Dems launch manifesto for Lewes District Council election

Liberal Democrats have launched their manifesto for next month’s Lewes District Council election.

Key policies include providing low-cost housing, improving green spaces, supporting high streets and bringing more transparency to council decision making.

The Conservatives currently control the council but do not have a majority with the Lib Dems having the second-largest number of councillors.

All seats are up for election on Thursday May 2.

Stephen Gauntlett, Lib Dem councillor for Seaford Central, said: “Over recent years, we have seen a handful of Tory councillors making key decisions behind closed doors in a ‘cabinet system’, they are out of touch with the needs of our community and have failed to listen to changing needs across the district.

“While national budgets have been squeezed, local budgets have been slashed and local people have been let down. The Liberal Democrats will open up the council, letting all councillors contribute. We’ll also run a regular residents’ survey to ask local people what matters to them; and we will ensure that the council provides more information so that you can see how your taxes are spent and make sure they are spent fairly.”

Lewes town councillor Janet Baah, who is standing in Lewes Bridge, said: “We will focus on fairness of opportunity, including support to local start-ups and small businesses and put buying of council services from businesses in the district at the heart of a Liberal Democrat council; while reducing our impact on the environment, such as reducing plastic waste and improving recycling.”

Julie Carr, who represents Newhaven Valley and is standing in the renamed Newhaven North ward, added: “Local Liberal Democrats are committed to improving opportunities for all our residents. We want to ensure young people have a future here and will enable them to build their lives by developing low cost housing and thriving high streets so that no one is left behind.”

Lewes town Lib Dem campaigner Oli Henman added: “We believe that everyone should have a say in its decision making. A vote for your local, hardworking Liberal Democrat candidate will make this a reality.”

To view the manifesto visit the Lewes Lib Dems’ website.