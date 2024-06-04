LibDems call for protected status for rivers after sewage dumped
The Liberal Democrats have called for a new protected status for local rivers and marine protected areas, after shocking figures reveal that Southern Water dumped sewage 2,645 times in Wealden in 2023.
Analysis of official data from the Environment Agency by the party shows that Southern Water discharged sewage in Wealden’s waterways for a staggering 31,055 hours in 2023.
This was a 56% increase on the sewage discharged into Wealden’s waterways in 2022 and a 79% increase in the total duration of the spills from 2022 to 2023.
In an effort to tackle sewage dumping, the Liberal Democrats have announced a massive expansion of marine protected areas and a new Blue Flag status for rivers will be included in the party’s general election manifesto. The introduction of Blue Flag status would set legally binding targets to prevent sewage dumping in those sites, giving special protected status for swimmers and wildlife.
Wealden’s Liberal Democrats have led the way in campaigning against sewage dumping in the area. Nationally the party recently announced plans to abolish Ofwat, introducing a new regulator with greater powers, which follows its plans for a ban on water company executive bonuses.
Danielle Newson, Liberal Democrat candidate for Sussex Weald (formerly largely the Wealden constituency area), said: “Sussex Weald’s lovely rivers and streams have been destroyed after years of a Conservative government letting water firms get away with environmental vandalism.
“It is time we got tough on polluting and profiteering water firms, yet Conservative MPs have stood by whilst swimmers have become ill and wildlife killed by sewage discharges.
“This scandal has to end now. The Conservative party has failed to protect swimmers and wildlife.
“The Liberal Democrats will have the boldest manifesto on cleaning up our rivers and coastlines. Families should be free to swim safely in the knowledge that our waters are not polluted with sewage.”