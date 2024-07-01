Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats have been accused of publishing 'fake news' in Chichester by delivering a leaflet in the constituency which resembles an independent newspaper.

The Chichester Observer in common with local newspapers across the UK has long condemned political parties for attempting to pass off propaganda as independent news.

This latest propaganda designed to influence the way in which residents will vote on Thursday, July 4 has the masthead 'Chichester and surrounding communities HERALD'.

The Chichester Observer – which publishes a sister title the Worthing Herald – today (Monday, July 1) made clear that it supports no political party, that the leaflet has absolutely no connection with it, and that it condemns parties for publishing fake news newspapers.

Under the masthead after a long list of recipient villages are the words 'Free leaflet paid for by the Liberal Democrats. Delivered by local volunteers' – but the typeface used is the smallest anywhere on the so-called front page.

One resident Meryl Mead-Briggs who received the propaganda said: "It's incredibly concerning that Chichester Liberal Democrats take us all for fools and feel they need to trick people into voting for them by dressing their leaflets up as newspapers and magazines.

"It feels awfully undemocratic and undermines good, balanced local journalists at papers like the Chichester Observer.

"You don't see any of the other parties resorting to these sorts of tactics, and I think it will probably drive more people away from voting Lib Dem on Thursday."

Mark Dunford, a senior editor with Sussex World – which publishes the Chichester Observer and Worthing Herald group – said: "Across the UK the Liberal Democrats have been repeatedly criticised for pushing out propaganda in the guise of local newspapers.

"Despite an assurance that this kind of propaganda would be clearly marked, this latest glossy fake newspaper only has in small letters 'free leaflet paid for by the Liberal Democrats'.

"As trusted news organisations across the UK have made clear, this kind of fake news is completely unacceptable. At a glance it gives the impression that it is independent news produced by organisations like us - it is not. It is merely designed to try to hoodwink the public.

"The use of the name Herald and the design of the masthead could easily be confused with our own long-established quality newspaper the Worthing Herald which is part of the Chichester Observer.

"We wish to make clear that this propaganda has absolutely no connection with the Chichester Observer and any of its other quality newspapers."

Last month, the independent media industry website HoldTheFrontPage.co.uk ran a story headlined: 'Lib Dems under fire again for misleading voters with fake newspapers'.

The article read: "One of the latest instances of the tactic occurred in Twickenham in West London, a seat the party currently holds.

"It circulated a publication called the Twickenham Journal – prompting one voter to write to the editor of the genuine local newspaper for the patch, the Richmond & Twickenham Times.

"Earlier this year party president Mark Pack issued guidance that all newspaper-style campaign material should be “clearly identifiable” as coming from the party.

"However local Lib Dems are continuing to produce mock newspapers in which the only mention of the party is in very small text beneath the masthead.

"The party has been accused by voters and rival candidates alike of producing “misleading propaganda disguised as journalism.”

The Lib Dems have issued a statement following the latest incident in Chichester.

A spokesperson said: “All political parties use this form of communication. We've rolled out guidelines for these campaign leaflets which see all of them clearly identified as being from and paid for by the Liberal Democrats on the front page. This goes further than political parties' legal requirements which only state that a tiny imprint is needed. It’s crucial that this campaigning literature states clearly it comes from a political party.